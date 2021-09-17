Whenever Russell Hartstein's psoriasis flares up, count on his 6-year-old German shepherd, Koa, to try to lick the dry patches on his elbows.

“He always seems attuned and curious about people, is very affectionate and observant,” says Hartstein, who is tuned into such things himself as a certified dog trainer.

Harstein has had psoriasis since childhood. Koa isn't his first dog to lick, smell, and stare at skin patches with “what seemed like curiosity and interest.”

People with psoriasis will tell you that Koa is not a rare breed. It's not uncommon for dogs to react strongly to psoriasis flare-ups in their human families.

But why? What is it about psoriasis that draws some dogs' attention?

Experts aren't sure. Some think dogs, with their keen sense of smell, are drawn to a unique odor coming from psoriasis patches. Others believe dogs like to lick that area as a healing gesture.