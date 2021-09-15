“Learning to love yourself and learning to love your body is like a whole journey that every person, but more specifically, women, have to go through.”

Lyrics from “My Skin” -- Lizzo

If you have psoriasis, you're familiar with the daily work of learning to love your body. The nagging pain and itching can cause you to feel uncomfortable in your skin. Worse, psoriasis can change the way you feel about yourself every time you look in the mirror.

The Grammy-award winning singer, rapper, and songwriter Lizzo understands this isolating feeling of body dysmorphia. As a result, she has made sharing her personal challenges overcoming body image issues a central part of her social mission.

“I don't think that loving yourself is a choice,” she revealed in an interview with NBC News. “I think that it's a decision that has to be made for survival; it was in my case.”

Here are four lessons to help you follow in Queen Lizzo’s footsteps as you learn to live with—and accept—your psoriasis diagnosis.