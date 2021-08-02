10 Weird Ways to Beat Stress and Stop Psoriasis Flares

When it comes to stress and psoriasis, the two often go hand in hand. But sometimes all the deep breathing or meditation in the world isn't enough when it comes to relieving flare-ups. Here are 10 expert-approved, unconventional ways to beat stress to help control your psoriasis.

Pop bubble wrap. Itch can be one of the most bothersome symptoms of psoriasis, and trying not to scratch can stress you out even more, says Debra Kissen, CEO of Light On Anxiety CBT Treatment Center in Chicago and co-chair of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America's education committee. “The key is to find something to do with your hands. It can be bubble wrap, it can be a pop-it fidget toy, it can even be a stress ball that you squeeze over and over,” she explains.

Make marzipan. Baking is a great stress reliever for people with psoriasis because it engages so many of your senses: the smell of what you're making, the feeling of the ingredients in your hands, and of course the tasting that happens at the end, points out Philip Muskin, MD, professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. His favorite: marzipan, because it's simple, involves a lot of different textures, and contains chocolate, which helps boost mood.

Buy a punching bag. You probably already know that physical activity is a potent form of stress relief. Some people respond especially well to activities that involve punching or hitting, such as boxing or an aggressive game of tennis, says Rosalind Dorlen, a psychologist in Summit, NJ. (It's no accident that public punching bags debuted on New York City streets as part of a design initiative in 2019.) “It can help relieve muscle tension that builds up when you're stressed, and these activities also help build focus and concentration, which is a great outlet for some of your stress,” she explains.

Gaze at your plants. People who kept a small plant on their work desk and looked at it for 3 minutes whenever they felt tired or overwhelmed had lower levels of anxiety and stress at the end of a 4-week period compared to their plant-less co-workers, according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science. “Plants are part of nature and we know that anything related to nature, like trees or fields, can be inherently calming,” Muskin says.