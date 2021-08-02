When scalp psoriasis flares up, don’t reach for your favorite hat. There are plenty of simple and versatile hairstyles that can camouflage your scalp when inflammation strikes.

The thick scales caused by the chronic condition can appear along your hairline and extend to the back of the neck or behind the ears. They can pose a real challenge when it comes to hair styling.

The key is to find a flattering style that doesn’t require a ton of products and allows your scalp to breathe while concealing the scales.

“Hairstyles that provide maximum access to the scalp are advised,” says Candrice Heath, MD, a dermatologist in Philadelphia. “The goal is to have access to the scalp for topical treatments.”

She advises to be gentle when styling your hair, especially during psoriasis flare-ups.

“Due to the buildup of scales, some people experience hair loss, which can be aggravated by vigorous scalp manipulation as they style their hair,” Heath says.

The takeaway? Go easy to avoid further irritation and damage to your hair follicles.

No matter your hair type, there’s a style that’s right for you. Don’t know where to start? Let these expert tips and hair styling tricks guide you to a beautiful, confident look.