Before you shimmy into those leggings or roll out your mat in a hot yoga class, consider this: The same workouts that keep your weight in check, protect against type 2 diabetes, and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke -- all health issues that go hand-in-hand with psoriasis -- could make your skin condition worse.

Here are seven exercise habits to avoid if you’re one of the 7.5 million adults living with psoriasis.

Choosing the wrong workout:When you have psoriasis, not all workouts are created equal.

The high heat and off-the-charts humidity in a hot yoga class could trigger a flare. The chlorine in a swimming pool can cause skin to become dry and itchy. The friction from sitting on a bike seat or holding a ballet barre can irritate the skin, too, says Rosalyn George MD, founder of the Wilmington Dermatology Center.

But that doesn’t mean you get a free pass to just chill.

“Exercise is so important because it reduces stress and inflammation that can make psoriasis worse,” George says. “Before you rule out a specific exercise, find something you like and try it a few times to see if it’s a workout your psoriasis can tolerate.”

Wearing synthetic fabrics: Polyester and psoriasis don’t mix. Synthetic fabrics trap sweat and can make psoriasis worse. Instead, choose moisture-wicking fabrics, says Ross Radusky MD, a dermatologist at Dermatology Treatment and Research Center.

“If you sweat, the psoriasis plaques will feel more uncomfortable,” he says. “It’ll prevent you from working out to the fullest.”

Wearing tight clothing: Your favorite leggings and fitted tanks could rub against lesions and make them worse. Friction from tight clothes could also cause new lesions, George says.

Sweats and oversized T-shirts offer extra space for your skin to breathe but won’t hamper your movement.

Dressing to impress: It can be hard to show up to a running group in sweats and long sleeves when all of the other runners are dressed in athletic shorts and sports bras or tanks. But, when it comes to workout wear, George says comfort is king.