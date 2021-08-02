Finding the Right Medical Specialist for My Psoriasis

It’s not the sort of day you include in your diary. Seemingly from nowhere, you wake up with thick, red, rough, scaly patches on both your elbows.

A few minutes of online searching has you suspecting psoriasis. Now what? Can your primary care doctor treat this condition with a prescription? Or will you need to find a dermatologist and other specialists? How can you find specialists who are in your health plan, experienced with psoriasis treatment, and a good fit with you personally?

Take a breath. It’s important not to get ahead of yourself at this stage, and there’s no reason to. While psoriasis is a complex condition that may need a team approach to your treatment, this article will familiarize you with the different doctors and specialists and give tips for researching and selecting them.