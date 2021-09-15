Psoriasis-Friendly Foods Your Cat Can Eat Too

If you’ve been living with psoriasis for a while, you already know there’s no magic food that can erase all your symptoms. But some studies show a connection between eating foods that curb inflammation and an improvement in your psoriasis. And if you have a cat, there are ways to change your diet that help you while keeping your food-sneaking feline friend safe, too. Here’s a day’s worth of anti-inflammatory options that won’t harm your cat if they get into them.

Breakfast of Champions Eggs. The omega-3 fatty acids in eggs make them a top inflammation buster. Whichever way you like them, they’re OK to share in moderation with your cat. Just don’t let kitty get into raw eggs -- they can be toxic to cats. Oatmeal with strawberries. A nice bowl of porridge in the morning will give you a healthy dose of avenanthramides. These special compounds play a role in soothing inflammation in the body. The phytochemicals in strawberries also help keep inflammation at bay. Strawberries aren’t toxic to cats, and as long as you mix your oats with a nondairy milk or water, your feline should feel fine if they happen to munch on your morning meal.