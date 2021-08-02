Growing Your Own Aloe Vera for Psoriasis

Aloe vera plants are useful plants that have a topical gel inside their leaves. This gel can be used to treat scrapes and mild burns, and to provide relief for other skin conditions, including psoriasis.

These plants are easy to grow. They can be grown indoors or out, and require little water and care. That makes aloe vera a great plant to add to any home or garden, even if you don't have a green thumb.

“It’s a very easy-to-care for plant, even for a novice gardener,” says Sandra Vultaggio, a horticulture consultant with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Suffolk County, New York.

Colette Haskell, a Colorado certified nursery professional at Nick’s Garden Center in Aurora, CO, agrees.

“They thrive on neglect,” she says. “You can forget about them for a few weeks.”

Here are tips on how to grow your own aloe vera plant and help it thrive.