Julie Greenwood, who lives in Cary, NC, has had psoriasis for 30 years. Managing it on her scalp has been extra challenging, especially because of people’s reactions. “They seem to think it’s OK to brush the flakes off my shoulders or comment on all the white things in my hair,” she says. Psoriasis may affect your scalp, hairline, and areas around your hair like your neck and ears. You may notice dandruff-like scales or thick, crusty plaques on your scalp. With the right tips and tricks, you can manage it better.

Wash Your Hair Gently Try limiting how often you wash your hair. “Unless I get hot and sweaty, which I try not to do, I only wash my hair every 2-3 days,” Greenwood says. If she washes it more often, it dries out her scalp. Be gentle when you shampoo. Avoid rubbing, scrubbing, and scratching. All these can make psoriasis worse.

Keep It Simple “I've had psoriasis for 19 years and have gone through any and every product out there,” says Michele Ocana, a PhD student from Chicago. Ocana sticks to shampoos and conditioners with few ingredients. That has helped her. “I use Alaffia unscented shampoo and conditioner. It's only 4-5 ingredients and doesn't dry out my patches,” Ocana says. What works for you might be different. Keep in mind that "unscented" doesn't mean that a product is totally free of chemicals. Like anything else that you put on your skin, you may need to experiment before you find your favorite products.