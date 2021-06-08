Psoriasis: Tips for Wearing Makeup

Psoriasis is a common skin disease that can affect different parts of your body, including your face. It causes red, scaly patches that might be worse for a few weeks or months or less noticeable at times. Some people with the condition choose to cover their psoriasis with makeup. While some doctors suggest you avoid makeup during a flare, they also realize that the condition is chronic, and you might prefer to cover your psoriasis. Since the symptoms can cause skin flakiness and sensitivity, it’s important to follow certain steps if you choose to use makeup.

Finding the Right Products When you shop for makeup, it’s best to look for moisturizing products and avoid those that could dry out your skin. “I tend to advise my patients to stay away from powders or agents that would be more drying or might adhere to flaking or scaling of the skin,” says Ashley Wentworth, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at Mayo Clinic. “Try for makeup products that might have more of a cream or an oil base to it to hydrate the skin.”

She also suggests avoiding products that contain essential oils, botanical, organic, or all-natural ingredients. "Just as peanuts can cause allergy or poison ivy, which is natural, can cause a skin rash … those all can irritate the skin," Wentworth says. "Just because something is synthetic, or manmade doesn't make it any more dangerous for the skin. In fact, that often means that it's been better studied, trialed, and tested." But synthetic products with strong fragrances, dyes, or alcohols can also dry out and irritate your skin. Try to avoid makeup brands that have long lists of these ingredients.