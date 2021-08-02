While there’s no proof that any diet can take the place of prescription treatments for psoriasis, research has found that people with this condition who follow the Mediterranean diet are less likely to have serious disease.
The Mediterranean diet emphasizes healthy, whole foods over highly processed ones. It’s inspired by the traditional foods and cooking styles of countries near the Mediterranean Sea. These countries, which include Greece and Italy, have different ways of cooking, yet they share important similarities: They all feature plenty of plant-based foods, servings of fish and poultry, and limited amounts of sweets, red meat, and dairy.
Generally speaking, people who follow a Mediterranean diet usually eat:
- Whole grains
- Legumes
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Olive oil
- Nuts
- Herbs and spices
- Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel
Followers drink mostly water, but some also enjoy a glass or two of wine per day.
How the Mediterranean Diet Might Help Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a lifelong autoimmune disease that causes inflammation throughout the body and especially in the skin. The Mediterranean diet might help because many foods on it, including produce and salmon, are anti-inflammatory. At the same time, this diet limits foods like sweets, butter, and processed snacks that can cause extra inflammation.
Another positive is that the Mediterranean diet might help you maintain a healthy weight or lose weight if you’re overweight. “Psoriasis tends to be made worse when we are overweight,” says Joel Gelfand, MD, director of the Psoriasis and Phototherapy Treatment Center at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. “For those who are very overweight, weight loss can lead to modest improvements in psoriasis and better responses to psoriasis treatments.”
Wondering if changing your diet might help even if your weight is OK? Gelfand thinks so. “People with psoriasis are more prone to diabetes and cardiovascular disease, regardless of their body weight, and therefore, regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, are especially important,” he says.
To eat a traditional Mediterranean diet, start by loading your grocery cart with lots of fresh produce, some omega-3 rich fish, and a good bottle of olive oil. Toss in some lentils or chickpeas and some brown rice, and you’re off to a solid start.
Sample Meal Plan
While there are plenty of recipes featuring Mediterranean dishes, we asked Carla Salcedo, a clinical dietitian at UC San Diego Health, to suggest a one-day sample meal plan targeted toward controlling psoriasis.
Note: Because some people with psoriasis feel better when they avoid gluten (a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye), she deliberately chose foods without gluten. Not everyone with psoriasis needs to skip gluten; ask your doctor if you should consider eliminating it.
Breakfast:
2 scrambled eggs with 1 slice gluten-free bread, 1/2 cup spinach, and 1/4 avocado. Avocados are a good source of heart-healthy fat, an important part of a Mediterranean diet.
Morning Snack:
Generous handful of cherries (about 12 cherries)
Lunch:
Kale and spinach salad with pomegranate seeds, small handful (about 1/4 cup) roasted walnuts, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and apple cider vinegar dressing. If you prefer, swap the walnuts for pepitas, the Spanish word for pumpkin seeds. Both walnuts and pepitas are rich in fiber and other nutrients that may reduce inflammation.
4-6 oz grilled/broiled/baked salmon (on the side or on top of the salad)
Afternoon Snack:
Greek yogurt (around a 1/2 cup) and a handful of blueberries. Berries are packed with inflammation-fighting antioxidants (vitamins and nutrients that are good for you). Some studies suggest probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, which contain good bacteria, may help improve psoriasis.
Dinner:
Salad with mixed greens, 1/2 cup quinoa, half cup of mixed fruit (such as berries or citrus), 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and olive oil dressing.
4-6 oz grilled/broiled/baked chicken marinated with olive oil and fresh herbs like oregano, garlic, parsley, dill, and/or thyme