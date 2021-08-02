Followers drink mostly water, but some also enjoy a glass or two of wine per day.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes healthy, whole foods over highly processed ones. It’s inspired by the traditional foods and cooking styles of countries near the Mediterranean Sea. These countries, which include Greece and Italy, have different ways of cooking, yet they share important similarities: They all feature plenty of plant-based foods, servings of fish and poultry, and limited amounts of sweets, red meat, and dairy.

While there’s no proof that any diet can take the place of prescription treatments for psoriasis, research has found that people with this condition who follow the Mediterranean diet are less likely to have serious disease.

How the Mediterranean Diet Might Help Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a lifelong autoimmune disease that causes inflammation throughout the body and especially in the skin. The Mediterranean diet might help because many foods on it, including produce and salmon, are anti-inflammatory. At the same time, this diet limits foods like sweets, butter, and processed snacks that can cause extra inflammation.

Another positive is that the Mediterranean diet might help you maintain a healthy weight or lose weight if you’re overweight. “Psoriasis tends to be made worse when we are overweight,” says Joel Gelfand, MD, director of the Psoriasis and Phototherapy Treatment Center at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. “For those who are very overweight, weight loss can lead to modest improvements in psoriasis and better responses to psoriasis treatments.”

Wondering if changing your diet might help even if your weight is OK? Gelfand thinks so. “People with psoriasis are more prone to diabetes and cardiovascular disease, regardless of their body weight, and therefore, regular exercise and a heart-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, are especially important,” he says.

To eat a traditional Mediterranean diet, start by loading your grocery cart with lots of fresh produce, some omega-3 rich fish, and a good bottle of olive oil. Toss in some lentils or chickpeas and some brown rice, and you’re off to a solid start.