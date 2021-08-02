The word "psoriasis" comes from the Greek word "psōra," which means "itch." Although most known for the scaly patches it leaves on the skin and nails, psoriasis can also include joint pain and swelling. It can be made worse by infection, stress, or cold. Coping with both psoriasis and menopause can be even more challenging. But there is hope. Here are three women’s stories.

Always See the Silver Lining

By Brenda Echevarria, as told to Michele Jordan

My job as a dialysis tech is to take care of people. I love it -- I love making sure people are in a safe environment. I’ve been in this job for more than 20 years, and I take it seriously. If I make a mistake, someone can lose their life. But what many people don’t know about me is that I’m dealing with my own health problems.

I was diagnosed with psoriasis in 2002, but I’ve been having issues since I was a child. I would get red, scaly patches on my body when I was growing up, but no one knew what it was back then. My brother had the same issues. We just went on with our lives. Most of the time, I thought I just had a problem with my shampoo.

About 20 years ago, as I was starting this job that I love, I began having more issues with my skin. My nails were pitted and my joints were hurting. The problems seemed to get worse when I was stressed out. I started noticing more spots on my legs and breasts, and I finally decided to talk to a doctor. I saw a dermatologist, and he said it was psoriasis.

For years I did OK with a topical cream. I even had a pharmacy tech friend suggest I try a Dominican soap and to bathe with cooler water, which also helped. My symptoms would come and go, but right around my early to mid-40s when I was going through menopause, things got much worse. My skin just exploded with rashes. I was in more pain. I wasn’t sleeping well. My hot flashes from menopause were causing my skin to itch all the time. I started noticing more joint pain, and I needed to take off more days from work. I started to do my own research and learned about the connection between my hormone changes and my symptoms.