Many people with psoriasis notice that their condition improves after spending some time in the sun. Light therapy, also called phototherapy, takes the concept a step further by using medical equipment to regularly and precisely expose affected skin to a small amount of UVB rays. Whether you have this treatment in a dermatologist’s office or opt for a machine designed for home use, phototherapy can be very effective. But it doesn’t work for everyone, and there can be downsides. We asked three people who’ve tried this treatment to tell us their stories.

'Worth the Hassle' “I’ve had psoriasis for about 10 years, and about 3 years ago I had a really bad flare-up. I had it all over my abdomen, butt, thighs, elbows, and the insides of my arms. I’d already tried various topical steroid creams, but nothing really worked. The creams were also difficult to apply because I really had psoriasis everywhere. When my physician suggested that I try light therapy, I was kind of skeptical. But by my third session, my skin was starting to clear up. I was really happy that it worked so well.

The biggest negative for me was the time commitment. I was getting the treatment at the dermatologist’s office, and it was all the way across town. So I’d have to trek across town and sit in the waiting room until it was my turn. The actual treatment only took 20 or 30 seconds, and I didn’t really have any side effects. Once, my skin got a little bit red. At the time, the hassle was totally worth it. I went on and off for about a year, and I haven’t had a major flare-up since then. If I did, I would consider phototherapy again.” -- Karen Greer, Indiana