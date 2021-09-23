For over a year we've all been facing an extremely stressful situation. Many conditions are exacerbated by stress, and psoriasis is no exception. In fact, it's likely that many people were diagnosed with psoriasis for the first time during the pandemic. To make things worse, dealing with psoriasis can in turn increase stress, especially when you are already watching yourself for unusual symptoms (and in some cases, skin rashes have been associated with COVID-19). It's not all bad, though. The pandemic has also taught us many things about self care and helped us establish what can really work for our routines.

How does Stress Cause Psoriasis? The link between psoriasis and stress is unclear. We don't even know exactly what causes psoriasis, but we do know that it is caused by a dysfunction of the immune system. It's likely, then, that the reason stress causes flare-ups is because of the overall effect it has on the immune system. Not everyone with psoriasis has issues with stress, but if you do, you have likely had issues over the past year.