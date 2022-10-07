By David Chandler, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

I’ve seen hiccups in the process of diagnosing psoriatic disease. I also know about it firsthand. I’m 62 years old, and I’ve had psoriasis since I was a teenager.

I first got it when I was 15. Not too long after that, when I was 17, I started to have pain in my lower back. I had years of appointments, doctor visits, and tests, but I didn’t discover that psoriatic disease had affected my joints until I was 30.

Once, when my psoriasis flared, I decided to see a dermatologist. They recognized I had joint inflammation and then referred me to a rheumatologist. It was then that I found out I had psoriatic disease involving my joints. So it took more than 10 years to get a proper diagnosis once I started to have symptoms.

My doctor didn’t connect my skin problems with the joint trouble I was having.