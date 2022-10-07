By David Rosmarin, MD, as told to Stephanie Watson

Treating psoriatic disease is very different from what it was 10 or 20 years ago.

We have a lot of great treatment options that are extremely effective. So we're usually able to meet a vast majority of people’s goals.

When someone first comes to me with a diagnosis of psoriatic disease, I’m very interested to learn what their goals are. It’s important for them to communicate to me what they want to accomplish with their treatment, and how quickly they want to get there. That way, I can deliver the right treatment to them.

So I ask questions like:

How quickly do you need clear skin? Do they have a big event coming up? Do they want to be clear for a vacation? Whether they need to see a response in a month, or they aren’t interested in a quick fix will help guide the treatment we choose.