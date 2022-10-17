By Kaleigh Wan, as told to Alexandra Benisek

I’m a 26-year-old firefighter and advanced EMT from Fayetteville, GA. When I was in ninth grade, I discovered that I had psoriasis.

One day, I was playing lacrosse and I noticed the back of my head was really itchy. I honestly thought it was a fungal infection or something similar because I was wearing a helmet. I had no other signs, no flaking or anything. Just itching.

I went to the dermatologist, which ended up being a little difficult. They test you for a bunch of other things before psoriasis. But after they ran all the tests, I was diagnosed with psoriasis. Since then, I’ve pretty much tried every treatment under the sun.

At first, I tried shampoo. And then I went to topical treatments. Then, I tried an oral medication and eventually light therapy. After all of these, I tried biologics. I started secukinumab (Cosentyx) in 2015, right around my sophomore year of college.