Skin Cream May Offer New Psoriasis Treatment Option

WEDNESDAY, July 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A cream medication that eases skin inflammation might offer a safer treatment option for people with psoriasis, a new clinical trial suggests.

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects more than 8 million Americans, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. The disease arises from an abnormal immune response that triggers rapid turnover of skin cells, causing them to pile up on the skin's surface.

Most people have a form called plaque psoriasis, where they periodically develop red, scaly patches on the skin that can be itchy and painful.

The new study tested an experimental cream medication that may bypass the side effects of current topical treatments for psoriasis.

The cream contains a drug called roflumilast, which blocks an inflammation-producing enzyme. The researchers found that among patients randomly assigned to use the cream once a day, roughly one-quarter saw their skin clear up within six weeks. That compared with 8% of those given an inactive ("placebo") cream.

Experts called the results "exciting" -- in large part because the treatment is not expected to cause the side effects that can come with topical corticosteroids, the most common skin treatment for psoriasis.

High-potency steroids can be effective for the condition. But the downsides include thinning of the skin, changes in pigmentation and irreversible stretch marks, said Dr. Mark Lebwohl, the lead researcher on the trial.

That limits the drugs' use, he explained, especially on sensitive areas like the face.

Other options, like vitamin D analogues, don't work all that well and can irritate the skin, said Lebwohl, chair of dermatology at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

Meanwhile, there are systemic treatments for psoriasis, including various injection and oral drugs. But they are usually reserved for more severe cases.

"The market has become crowded with systemic therapies," Lebwohl said. "But most people have more moderate disease."

Among the oral medications is apremilast (Otezla), a pill that targets an inflammation-producing enzyme called PDE-4. Roflumilast, the new cream-based medication, is also a PDE-4 inhibitor.