New Drug May Be Better Psoriasis Treatment

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A breakthrough psoriasis drug is better at treating the itchy and painful skin disease than medicines already on the market, according to results from two clinical trials.

There was a "night and day difference" in the results from bimekizumab compared against two established psoriasis drugs, secukinumab (Cosentyx) and adalimumab (Humira), said Dr. Mark Lebwohl, a co-researcher in one of the clinical trials.

"We've never had a drug which in its phase 3 trials had more than 50% of patients achieve" a 100% reduction in their psoriasis symptoms, said Lebwohl, dean for clinical therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"We're now at a point where we can clear the vast majority of psoriasis patients with medications that are very effective and very safe," he added.

Based on these results, Lebwohl expects the Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB Pharma to pursue quick approval of bimekizumab with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.