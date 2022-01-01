CBD and Cannabis Products for Acne, Psoriasis? Buyer Beware

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Growing numbers of folks are turning to CBD or cannabis products to treat skin conditions like acne or rosacea, but researchers warn that the science on their safety and power hasn't kept up with demand.

When more than 500 adults were asked about their use of CBD (cannabidiol) or marijuana, fully 17.6% said they used an over-the-counter cannabis product to treat skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, rosacea or eczema without a recommendation from a dermatologist, and even more people were interested in trying these products.

CBD is derived from hemp, a cousin of the marijuana plant, but unlike THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the active component in marijuana, CBD doesn't get you high.

"People are using these products without the direction of a doctor, and even those who weren't using them are interested in learning more," said study author Dr. Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.