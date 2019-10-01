More Shingles Vaccine On the Way, Maker Says

Jan. 10, 2019 -- More doses of Shingrix, the shingles vaccine that has been in very short supply, are on the way to U.S. pharmacies, says drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

For 2019, GSK says it is increasing the frequency and volume of doses shipped, with deliveries now going out to customers twice a month.

But demand may still outpace supply, says Sean Clements, GSK spokesman. Ordering limits are in place, meaning a single provider can't order a proportionally large amount of the vaccine so that the supply is kept equitable, he says.

"It's a demand situation, not a manufacturing issue," Clements says. In the United States, the shingles vaccine is recommended for about 115 million people, he says. The CDC recommends it for anyone 50 and older.

Earlier this week, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called attention to the shortage, saying that the ongoing partial government shutdown meant the FDA, with a limited staff, could not do anything to improve the situation.