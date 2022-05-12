Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests.



Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new study, of over 200,000 U.S. adults, found that those who'd suffered a bout of shingles were up to 38% more likely to suffer a stroke in the next 12 years, versus those who'd remained shingles-free. Meanwhile, their risk of heart disease, which includes heart attack, was up to 25% higher.

The findings, published recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association, do not prove that shingles directly raises the risk of cardiovascular trouble.

But it is biologically plausible, according to the researchers: The reactivated virus can get into the blood vessels, causing inflammation, and that could contribute to cardiovascular "events" like heart attack and stroke.