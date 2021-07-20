Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder that disrupts your wake-sleep pattern and brings about overwhelming drowsiness and periods of sudden sleep attacks during the daytime. The complex, lifelong condition affects 1 in 2,000 people but it often goes undiagnosed. There’s no cure for narcolepsy but medications and certain lifestyle changes may help manage the symptoms.

For some people with narcolepsy, conventional Western medication alone may not be enough to ease the day-to-day symptoms, which can take a toll on quality of life. Some choose to include complementary medicine or turn to alternative medicine to manage their condition.

Complementary medicine includes approaches that you take along with traditional Western medicine. While alternative medicine focuses on approaches you may take instead of conventional medicine your doctor uses. In some cases, your doctor may choose to combine different approaches to get the best results. This is called integrative medicine.

For narcolepsy, this can range from lifestyle changes, melatonin supplements, and natural herbal extracts to trying yoga or acupuncture for a better wake-sleep cycle.