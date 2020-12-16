How Is COVID-19 Affecting Our Sleep?

First the good news: One year into the pandemic, we’re sleeping as much as, if not more than, we did before it started, new research shows. But the timing and -- for some groups -- quality of that sleep has changed radically, worrying some sleep specialists.

“We are seeing more people going to bed much later and waking up much later, and we have concerns that could have health consequences in the months and years to come,” says neurologist Alon Y. Avidan, MD, director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center.

One study of 1,619 preschoolers in China found that after stay-at-home orders were implemented, they went to bed 57 minutes later and woke up an hour and 52 minutes later. Because they napped less, they ended up sleeping about as much total as prepandemic. Surprisingly, they also resisted bedtime less and had fewer nightmares.

Another study, of 139 U.S. university students, found that after classes moved online in spring 2020, they stayed up about 50 minutes later each night, but ended up getting about a half-hour more sleep on average. Those who were the most sleep-deprived prepandemic got a whopping 2 more hours of ZZZs nightly.