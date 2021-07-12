Is Narcolepsy an Autoimmune Disorder?

Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that affects your sleep-wake cycle. We still don’t know what causes the condition. But most people with type 1 narcolepsy -- the kind with sudden muscle weakness, or cataplexy -- have little to no orexin. Also called hypocretin, that’s a brain chemical that controls wakefulness.

Now there’s growing evidence an autoimmune process might trigger this loss.

Birgitte Kornum, PhD, an associate professor in the department of neuroscience at the University of Copenhagen, studies sleep and the immune system. She hasn’t found a specific narcolepsy-related antibody, but “the autoimmune hypothesis is the best explanation that captures all the findings we have so far.”

Most research is done on type 1 because it’s far more common and there’s hypocretin loss.

“There’s been a lot of time and money spent to identify an autoimmune antibody,” says Vahid Mohsenin, MD, a sleep medicine specialist with Yale Medicine and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut. “But nothing has panned out to be specific enough to explain any type of narcolepsy -- whether it’s type 1, type 2, or something in between.”

Here’s what we do know.