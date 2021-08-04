Tips to Fit Your Sleep Style

Each of us has an innate sleep style that can affect every part of our lives, from personal to professional. Figuring out yours can help you get the most out of the hours you’re awake and improve the quality of your sleep .

Chronotype, on the other hand, is more fixed. Researchers think your age, sex, and other genetic factors decide it.

Chronotype is similar to circadian rhythm -- your built-in body clock that dictates your sleep-wake cycle -- but there are differences. Circadian rhythm responds to cues in the world around us, like light and room temperature. Your body then releases the hormone melatonin, which helps you sleep.

Your sleep style is your body’s natural tendency to sleep at a specific time, called its chronotype. You may naturally be an early riser or more likely to stay up late. Chronotype can affect everything from your desire for food and exercise habits, to even your core body temperature. Depending on your chronotype, you may feel more awake during one part of the day and drowsier at other times.

Four Sleep Styles

To figure out your chronotype, think about what time you naturally wake up without commitments like work or school. It’s also when you feel most focused and alert. Four common sleep styles are:

Morning lark. Also known as early birds, you wake up bright and early. You’re also most productive in the morning, with activity tapering off in the evening.

Night owl. You usually don’t go to sleep until after 1 a.m. And you feel most alert later in the day, even though you may need to wake up early in the morning. Around 15% of people are night owls.

Hummingbird. Most of us fall somewhere between morning larks and night owls. Experts call this sleep type a hummingbird, and they think 55% of all people are in this group. You thrive following a standard daytime work schedule but still have enough energy for evening tasks.

Bimodal. Researchers are studying this fourth chronotype. Bimodal means you may have both morning and evening tendencies and peaks of activity at each time of day.

Your sleep style usually depends on your sex and can change as you grow older. Many teens, young adults, and biological men are night owls, while older adults and biological women tend to be morning types. Your genes may also play a role in your chronotype. Researchers think the longer the allele on a core gene of your circadian clock, the more likely you are to be a morning person.