Most of us sleep the same way. Collapse into bed in the late evening, then spend the next 8 hours -- if we're lucky -- dreaming and snoring until the alarm rings. But that's not how everyone does it. Some folks break up their slumber into two or more shifts. It's called segmented sleep, and there's a lot of buzz that it's the way to go in today's fast-paced world. But before you dive in and make plans for some middle-of-the night chores, think carefully about whether it's really suited to your lifestyle. And watch out for warning signs that this alternate sleep schedule is putting you in a funk.

How It All Got Started Segmented sleep sounds trendy, but it's not a new idea. In pre-industrial times (and before electricity) it was normal to get up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night, according to historian Roger Ekirch, author of At Day's Close: Night in Times Past. People spent the free time praying, smoking, having sex, or even visiting their neighbors, then went back to sleep until morning.