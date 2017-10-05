Melatonin Sales Skyrocket, But Is Sleep Aid Safe?

Oct. 5, 2017 -- Walk the vitamin aisle of your local grocery store and you’ll find everything from flavored teas and mouth sprays to raspberry gummies and animal-shaped chews, all containing the purported sleep aide melatonin.

In all, U.S. consumers will spend more than $437 million on melatonin supplements in 2017, up from $159 million in 2010, according to Nutrition Business Journal. More than 3 million adults and a half-million children take it, and that number is expected to grow as more sleep-deprived families clamor for cheap “natural” remedies.

But with such growth also come concerns that consumers have an oversimplified view of the potent, complex hormone. Taken at the right time, in the right dose, it can, indeed, repair a sleep schedule thrown off kilter by jet lag, a long weekend filled with late nights, or certain circadian rhythm disorders.

But for insomnia that happens now and then, research shows its effectiveness is limited. And some fear that if misused, it may do harm.

Experts also question how safe it is for children. Australian experts called the increase in use among children “alarming” and warned in 2015 that parents shouldn’t give it to their children.

“A lot of people just take it right before they go to bed as if it were a sleeping pill,” says Michael Breus, PhD, a California-based clinical psychologist who specializes in sleep disorders. “It’s not that simple.”