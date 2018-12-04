Sleep Apnea Makes For More Crash-Prone Drivers

WEDNESDAY, April 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.

People who suffer from chronic sleep apnea are more likely to crash, the study showed: For those with severe apnea, the increased risk hit 123 percent, while those with mild to moderate sleep apnea saw their risk go up by 13 percent.

And you don't have to have sleep apnea to be more precarious behind the wheel: Among those who don't suffer from sleep apnea but only get six hours of rest a night, the risk of a crash is 33 percent higher than if they sleep eight hours every night, the researchers added.

"In addition to its importance for cardiovascular and metabolic health, getting a good night's sleep is important to reduce the risk of motor vehicle crashes," said lead researcher Dr. Daniel Gottlieb. He's an associate physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital's division of sleep and circadian disorders, in Boston.

Not getting enough sleep affects your thinking and reaction time and can increase the risk for crashes, he explained.

While people who suffer from chronic sleep problems often don't think they are drowsy, their mental processes -- and their driving skills -- are often impaired, Gottlieb said.

"In those with mild sleep apnea, the increased crash risk was seen in those who perceived themselves to be sleepy. However, people with severe sleep apnea had more than twice the crash risk of those without sleep apnea, and this risk was just as great in those who did not perceive themselves to be sleepy as in those who did feel sleepy," he said.

"Perhaps most important," he added, "this increased crash risk was seen particularly among individuals who did not perceive themselves to be sleepy."

Sleep apnea causes breathing to stop and start during sleep, reducing the quality of sleep and increasing sleepiness.

About one-sixth of American women and one-third of men suffer from sleep apnea, Gottlieb and his colleagues said.