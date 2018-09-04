Do You Know Your 'Body Time'?

TUESDAY, Sept. 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- No matter what your watch says, your body may be on a whole other schedule. Now, scientists say they've created a blood test that pinpoints the timing of your own internal clock.

The TimeSignature test evaluates dozens of genes to reveal an individual's "circadian rhythm" -- the crests and troughs that occur throughout the day as your body and brain cycle between sleepiness and alertness.

"Everyone's clock ticks at a different rate. If you want to do personalized medicine, knowing the clock time of the patient is very important," said sleep expert Dr. Mark Wu, of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Two blood samples taken about 12 hours apart could provide a solid estimate of your internal clock, said lead researcher Rosemary Braun.

"By looking at a set of 40 different genes that are expressed in blood, we can pinpoint a person's internal clock to within an hour and a half," said Braun. She's an assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago.

Easy and accurate assessment of a patient's body clock could potentially help doctors treat more than just sleep disorders, experts said.

For example, cholesterol-lowering statin drugs work better when a person is winding down, because the enzyme they block is more active in the evening, said Wu, who wasn't involved in the current study.

There's also some evidence that chemotherapy works better when administered at specific times of day when cancer cells are actively dividing, added Wu, an associate professor of neurology.

Your internal biological clock orchestrates processes in nearly every organ system throughout the body. Anyone who has worked a night shift or flown overseas can tell you the entire body is thrown off kilter when your internal body clock doesn't match the timing of the external world.

Until now it's been extremely cumbersome to precisely determine an individual's circadian rhythm, said Dr. Steven Feinsilver, director of sleep medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He played no role in the new research.