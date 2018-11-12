As Melatonin Use Rises, So Do Safety Concerns

Nov. 12, 2018 -- Isabel Wazny had tried everything to get to sleep.

A lifelong night owl whose sleeplessness worsened as she aged, she sipped chamomile tea, popped antihistamines, and listened to relaxation tapes before bed -- all to no avail. Some days she’d call in sick to work, afraid she couldn’t drive safely. After she retired, she started staying up all night.

“There’s no one to talk to at 3 a.m., and when you sleep all day, it’s hard on your social life. I was getting really depressed,” says Wazny, 63, who lives in British Columbia. When she asked her doctor for sleeping pills, she recommended melatonin instead. Today, her life has turned around.

“I have never had such a regular pattern of sleep in all my adult life,” she says. “I wish I had known about this 30 years ago.”

Wazny is among a growing number of sleep-deprived consumers turning to a once-little-known hormone, often referred to as the “sleep hormone,” for relief for themselves and their families.

In all, U.S. consumers are expected to spend more than $425 million on melatonin supplements in 2018, up from $259 million in 2012, according to Nutrition Business Journal. More than 3 million adults and close to a half-million children take it, and that number is expected to grow as more sleep-deprived families clamor for cheap “natural” remedies and companies roll out everything from melatonin teas to mouth sprays to animal-shaped gummies.

But with such growth have come concerns that consumers have a view of the potent, complex hormone that’s too simple. In March, three workers at a day care in Illinois were arrested for slipping melatonin gummies to 2-year-olds to hasten their naps. When questioned by police, they said they assumed it was safe since it was sold over the counter.

The growing use, or misuse, is showing up in other ways. Calls to poison control centers about melatonin have skyrocketed. There was an 86% increase in calls about children exposed to melatonin from 2014 to 2018, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers. Just since January, there have been nearly 30,000 calls about melatonin -- 24,000 of them about children 12 and under.