Stress Keeps 1 in 3 Americans Up at Night

THURSDAY, Dec. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are losing sleep as economic and political stress keeps them tossing and turning at night, a new study finds.

In 2013, about 30 percent of Americans said they slept six hours or less at night, but that number rose to 33 percent by 2017, researchers found.

Lead study author Jennifer Ailshire, an assistant professor of gerontology and sociology at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, said that many factors could account for this trend.

"If you talk to people, the things you hear most often are economic insecurity and economic anxiety," she said. "People are staying up worrying about things."

Even people who are working feel they are working longer and harder for less or that their jobs aren't secure, Ailshire said.

"There is also a growing stress level connected to our increasingly connected world," she added.

People are glued to their cellphones, reading news and Twitter and Facebook, and seeing things fall apart around the world delivered right to devices in their hands, Ailshire noted.

Sleep experts recommend that most adults get 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep each night.

Hispanic and black Americans showed the largest increases in inadequate sleep, the researchers found. The number of black study participants who said they slept less than six hours rose from 35 percent in 2004 to 42 percent in 2016, then went down slightly. Among Hispanics, it went from 26 percent to 33 percent during that time period.

Among white people, those reporting short sleep increased from 29 percent to 31 percent over the same time. By 2017, a 10 percent difference existed between blacks and whites, the findings showed.

The increases in poor sleep among blacks and Hispanics may mean their lives are getting worse, Ailshire said.

"Those communities have been experiencing violent events, like deportations among Hispanics and violence among blacks," she said.

In addition, people are staying up binge watching TV or movies on their tablets or phones, Ailshire said.