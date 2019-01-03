Sleeping In on Weekends May Not Repay Sleep 'Debt'

THURSDAY, Feb. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- People who are sleep-deprived during the week often try to make up for it on weekends. But a new study suggests the tactic may backfire.

Researchers found that weekday sleep loss had negative effects on people's metabolism -- and "catch-up" sleep on the weekend did not reverse it.

In fact, there were signs that the extra weekend shut-eye could make matters worse, said senior study author Kenneth Wright, a professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

The bottom line, according to Wright, is that people need to consistently get sufficient sleep.

"If you want to lead a healthy lifestyle," he said, "that has to include good sleep habits."

The study, published online Feb. 28 in the journal Current Biology, included 36 healthy young adults. They were randomly assigned to one of three groups that all spent nine nights in the sleep lab.

One group was allowed to sleep for up to 9 hours each night. A second could sleep only 5 hours. The third group was allowed 5 hours of sleep for five days, then a weekend "recovery" period where they could sleep in as late as they wanted; after that, they returned to 5 hours of sleep for two nights.

Wright's team found that in both sleep-deprived groups, people lost some of their sensitivity to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar. They also began to eat more at night and gained some weight, on average.

The group that was allowed to sleep in on the weekend saw one benefit: There was less late-night eating on those days.

However, they went right back to post-dinner munching once they returned to 5-hour nights. And their insulin sensitivity remained impaired.

In addition, Wright said, they showed decreased insulin sensitivity in the liver and muscles, specifically -- which was not seen in the group that got no catch-up sleep over the weekend.

Over time, decreased insulin sensitivity can be a precursor to type 2 diabetes. And a number of studies have linked chronic sleep loss to heightened risks of diabetes and obesity, Wright noted.