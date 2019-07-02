Warm Bath Can Send You Off to a Sound Slumber

THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Here's a win-win for all those bath lovers who struggle with poor sleep: New research suggests a soak in the tub before bedtime may shorten the time it takes to fall asleep.

A well-timed warm bath, or even a warm shower, also appears to prolong how long someone stays asleep, investigators found. And indications are that overall sleep quality improves as well.

Why? In large part, it has to do with lowering a person's body temperature.

Body temperature "starts to naturally decline as part of its natural [24-hour] cycle about one to two hours before the usual time of going to sleep," explained study author Shahab Haghayegh.

And a warm bath or shower can give that process a shove in the right direction, he explained, by boosting blood circulation from the inner body to the outer body. The result is a "very efficient removal of heat from the body, which causes a decline in body temperature," he said.

The trick is to both time and heat that bath to perfection.

"Yes, the temperature matters," stressed Haghayegh, a doctoral candidate in sleep research and bio-med engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

"It should be warm. Not too hot or cold," he noted. "Actually, a too cold or too hot bath can have an effect opposite than that desired, causing an increase, rather than a decrease, in core body temperature, and disturbed sleep."

Timing is also important. "The optimal timing of bathing for cooling down of core body temperature in order to improve sleep quality and help with falling asleep faster is approximately one to two hours prior to going to bed," he said. Taking it outside that window can actually disrupt the natural body temperature cycle, he warned, and not in a good way.

But after analyzing the findings of 17 previous investigations, Haghayegh and his colleagues found that a properly heated bath or shower taken at the right time for as little as 10 minutes can have a positive impact on sleep.