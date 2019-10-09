Sleep Position Unlikely to Harm Baby in Pregnancy

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant women are often told to sleep on their left side to reduce the risk of stillbirth, but new research suggests they can choose whatever position is most comfortable through most of the pregnancy.

"We can reassure women that through 30 weeks of pregnancy, different sleep positions are safe," said study lead author Dr. Robert Silver, chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

Silver said the study didn't include women past 30 weeks, so researchers can't make any definitive statements about the last weeks of pregnancy.

The research is being published in the October issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology and ahead of print online Sept. 10.

Why have women been encouraged to sleep on their left sides, particularly since sleeping during pregnancy can already be uncomfortable and difficult?

There is a known phenomenon that can limit blood flow during labor if a woman lies flat on her back, explained Dr. Nathan Fox, associate clinical professor in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

At the end of pregnancy, a woman's uterus and the baby take up a large portion of the body. If a woman lies flat on her back during labor, it's possible to compress blood vessels underneath. That could lead to decreased circulation and a drop in the baby's heart rate. To counteract this, women are positioned slightly to the side, said Fox, who coauthored an editorial published with the study.

Past researchers suspected that maybe a similar thing happens in women who have stillbirth, when a fetus dies in the womb. Previous studies asked women who'd had stillbirth to try to recall how they slept while pregnant. Those studies found a significant link between certain sleep positions, such as on the back, and stillbirth.

But Fox explained that it's difficult for people to remember what they did in the past, and even more so after a tragedy like stillbirth.

The new study was designed differently. Just over 8,700 women were asked at several points during pregnancy about their sleep positions. About one-third also underwent a sleep study where their positions were recorded, Silver said.