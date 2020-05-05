While You Sleep, Your Brain Hits 'Replay': Study

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you've ever wondered what your brain is doing while you sleep, a new study gives the first direct evidence that it's busy "replaying" our waking experiences.

The finding comes from a research project called BrainGate, which is testing new technology for people who are paralyzed or have lost a limb. Participants have "micro-electrodes" implanted in their brains, to allow them to exert mind control over assistive devices or prosthetic limbs.

The work also let researchers catch a glimpse of what happens in the brain during rest -- specifically after participants had played a new game. It turned out that the same brain cells that were firing during the game kept firing as people drifted into light sleep.

In a nutshell, the brain seemed to be "replaying" the experience, said researcher Beata Jarosiewicz, a senior scientist at NeuroPace, Inc., a California-based company that makes implantable medical devices.

That's not direct proof that sleep helps us consolidate memories or learn more efficiently, Jarosiewicz emphasized. But, she said, the findings add to the list of reasons to get enough rest.

"Sleep is important for many reasons, including your brain function," she said.

The findings, published May 5 in the journal Cell Reports, are not surprising.

Based on past research in animals and humans, researchers have believed that replay happens during sleep, according to Dr. Phyllis Zee, a sleep researcher who was not involved in the study.

But past studies of humans have used non-invasive recordings of brain activity. And they've looked at broader patterns of "collective" brain-cell firing, said Zee, a professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

Here, she said, researchers were able to zero in on which brain cells were firing. And the same ones that fired during the game fired during the rest period immediately after.

For the study, Jarosiewicz and her colleagues observed two patients who had had micro-electrodes implanted in their brains. Both were paralyzed -- one due to a spinal cord injury, the other to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease).