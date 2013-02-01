Music at Bedtime Might Not Be a Great Idea

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- That music at bedtime that's supposed to help you fall asleep may actually have the opposite effect, new research suggests.

It turns out that "earworms," those catchy bits of a composition that can get stuck in a person's head can also interject themselves into a person's dreams, affecting the ability to fall asleep and to sleep well.

"Our brains continue to process music even when none is playing, including apparently while we are asleep," said study author Michael Scullin, a sleep researcher at Baylor University, in Houston.

"Everyone knows that music listening feels good. Adolescents and young adults routinely listen to music near bedtime. But sometimes you can have too much of a good thing," Scullin said. "The more you listen to music, the more likely you are to catch an earworm that won't go away at bedtime. When that happens, chances are your sleep is going to suffer."

The survey included 209 participants. They completed a series of questionnaires on sleep quality, music-listening habits and earworm frequency. Questions include how often they experienced an earworm while trying to fall asleep, when waking in the middle of the night and upon waking in the morning.