Nov. 1, 2021 -- A popular urban legend is that accidents and other strange things happen more often during a full moon. While the evidence doesn’t bear that out, it’s possible people might sleep differently during different phases of the moon, a new study suggests.

As the moon’s brightness increases daily from a new moon to a full moon, the time that it reaches its highest point in the sky also shifts from midday to near midnight. The reverse happens after a full moon, with brightness decreasing each night. A group of researchers from Uppsala University in Sweden examined people’s sleeping habits during these changing phases of the moon.

They analyzed sleep pattern information for 852 people from three previous, unrelated studies that assessed adult participants during one night of sleep.

The researchers found that study participants slept a little less on nights when the moon was waxing, or brightening, compared with waning.

The men, all from the same study conducted during 2016-2018, seemed more sensitive to the moon. They slept about 21 minutes less on waxing nights, whereas the women in the other two studies slept 12 minutes less. Men also tended to sleep less well on waxing nights and spent 14 extra minutes awake in the night after first falling asleep. Women experienced neither effect.