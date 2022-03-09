Anxious? Try Hugging Your 'Breathing Pillow'

THURSDAY, March 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Could hugging a soft, mechanized pillow that simulates slow breathing help test-stressed students ward off anxiety and stress? British researchers are betting on it.

The pillow in question looks like any typical cushion, noted study author Alice Haynes. She's a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

But when hugged, the light blue plush cushion deploys a potentially therapeutic secret: a hidden inflatable pouch designed to mimic slow breathing.

The objective, said Haynes, is "on alleviating the high levels of anxiety students often experience during examination periods."

With that narrow goal in mind, the pillow has not been tried out among patients diagnosed with any form of chronic anxiety disorder.

However, early testing among the sort of healthy young people who routinely find themselves in stressful situations suggests that the pillow is just as effective as guided meditation at minimizing anxiety.

In the March 9 issue of PLOS ONE, Haynes explained that the pillow project emanated from her highly specialized work in a field of research known as "affective haptics," which looks at how the sensation of touch can interact with robotics to boost a person's sense of well-being.