Even a Little Light in Your Bedroom Could Harm Health

TUESDAY, March 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who sleep with a light on may be unwittingly keeping their nervous system awake, a small study suggests.

The study of 20 healthy adults found that just one night of sleeping with the lights on spurred changes in people's functioning: Their heart rates stayed higher during sleep compared to a night with lights off. And, by the next morning, they were churning out more insulin — a hormone that regulates blood sugar.

The effects were not dramatic. But it's plausible that small effects, night after night, could ultimately affect a person's health, said senior researcher Dr. Phyllis Zee.

"This study doesn't prove that, and we need more research to look at chronicity," said Zee, chief of sleep medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

But in the meantime, she said, there's little downside to dimming the lights before going to sleep.

"I don't think people need to sleep in total darkness," Zee said. Even our technology-free ancestors were exposed to moonlight, she noted.