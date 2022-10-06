Singles or Couples: Who Sleeps Better?

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You might think that having the whole bed to yourself would leave you feeling more refreshed in the morning than sleeping with someone who might toss, turn or snore.

Yet, a new study suggests that adults who share their beds with a partner have less severe insomnia, less fatigue and more sleep time. They also report being more satisfied with their lives and relationships, as well as having lower levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

"Even though you're sleeping next to someone who may snore and roll around, it did something that was just beneficial," said Michael Grandner, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona in Tucson, and senior author of the study.

"What's interesting, it's not just that someone was there because when we asked the question about a child, the answers were very different," he added.

Study participants who slept with their child most nights reported more insomnia, more stress and worse mental well-being the day after.