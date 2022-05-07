July 5, 2022 – REM sleep is the darling of the sleep world. Short for “rapid eye movement,” REM fascinates us because it’s when we do most of our dreaming – when, supposedly, all of our inner fears, frustrations, and passions play out.

We already have compelling evidence that REM sleep helps us process those emotions, but a new study reveals how.

Turns out, neurons (messenger cells) in the front of the brain may be busy reinforcing positive emotions while also dampening our most negative and traumatic ones, say researchers from the University of Bern, and University Hospital Bern, in Switzerland. It’s a protective mechanism, they believe.

The findings not only reinforce the importance of sleep for mental health but may also lead to new therapies for some mental health conditions.

How Sleep Helps Us Process Emotion

The researchers came to their conclusions after studying brain activity in mice during wakefulness, REM, and non-REM sleep.

They wanted to find out why the front of the brain – the prefrontal cortex – is actively integrating many emotions when you’re awake but appears inactive during REM sleep, says lead study author Mattia Aime, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Biomedical Research at the University of Bern. It’s a baffling phenomenon, the authors note in their study in the journal Science.