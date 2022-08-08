Aug. 8, 2022 – El-Ad Eliovson, a 56-year-old from Bergen County, NJ, wakes up many times each night from severe back and neck pain caused by multiple herniated disks.

Eliovson isn’t alone, according to a recent report from the Sleep Foundation. The report, based on an online survey of 1,250 U.S. adults, found that “painsomnia” (insomnia from chronic pain) keeps many people counting sheep at all hours of the night.

In fact, nearly 95% of respondents lost at least 1 hour of sleep because of pain during the past week, and 85 lost at least 2 hours of sleep every night. Over half of those surveyed who have regular pain (57%) wake up at least three times during the night.

Respondents who reported pain averaged about 6.7 hours of sleep per night, which is below the 7 to 9 hours recommended by the National Sleep Foundation.

“Pain can certainly worsen insomnia and disrupt sleep; but lack of sleep, in turn, can increase how much pain people experience,” says Alex Dimitriu, MD, founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine and a member of SleepFoundation.org’s medical review board.