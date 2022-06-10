Oct. 6, 2022 -- The comfort of feeling cozy and safe with the help of a weighted blanket may help promote sleep by inducing a release of melatonin, a hormone associated with sleep, a study of young, healthy participants suggests.

“We all know if we want to relax a bit or we need support from others, it’s really good if they give us a hug,” says Christian Benedict, PhD, associate professor of pharmacology at Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden.

“And I think this is somehow similar with a weighted blanket because the blanket activates our sensory system, and this system conveys information to the brain where it impacts certain structures that play a role in the regulation of melatonin,” he says.

“So the body feels ready -- now I’m protected so I can relax -- and that signals back to the brain that we are ready to initiate sleep, which is why it boosts the melatonin signal,” Benedict says.

The study was published online on Monday in the Journal of Sleep Research.