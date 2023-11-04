April 11, 2023 -- Experts recommend most adults get 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night. If you’re among the roughly one-third of people who sleep less (or more), regular exercise may help you dodge possible long-term health consequences like heart disease and early death.

Plenty of research points to sleep and physical activity as crucial factors impacting life expectancy. Regular exercise can lengthen life, while too little or too much sleep may cut it short.

But evidence is growing that exercise may counteract the negative effects of poor sleep. A 2022 study found that being physically active for at least 25 minutes a day can erase the risk of early death associated with too much sleep or trouble falling asleep. And a 2021 study found that lower levels of physical activity may exacerbate the impact of poor sleep on early death, heart disease, and cancer.

The latest such study, from China, suggests that higher volumes of exercise can virtually eliminate the risk of early death associated with sleeping too little or too long.