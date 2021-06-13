Newly Diagnosed With Sleep Apnea: What to Know

If you just found out you have sleep apnea, you may wonder what to do next. The first step is to talk to your doctor about the lifestyle changes and treatments you can use to manage it and improve your quality of life. You may be surprised what a difference the right tools can make in your life. “Sleep apnea is treatable,” says Kannan Ramar, MD, a sleep medicine specialist in Rochester, MN, and former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “Many of the damaging effects of sleep apnea can be stopped, and even reversed, through diagnosis and treatment.” If you stick with your treatment, Ramar says, you’ll have less daytime sleepiness. You’ll also lower your risk of more serious effects of sleep apnea, like heart attack, stroke, and things like motor vehicle accidents due to fatigue.

What You Can Expect Lifestyle changes and treatments like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), oral appliance therapy, positional therapy, and weight loss may make big improvements in your quality of life.

Continued Here are some changes you can expect when you start treating your sleep apnea: Better sleep. “Treatment can restore your regular sleep pattern and increase your total sleep time by eliminating breathing pauses in your sleep,” Ramar says. “This will help you wake up feeling more refreshed and boost your energy throughout the day.” More productivity. “Using CPAP may improve your ability to think, concentrate, and make decisions,” Ramar says. He points out that this can also improve your productivity and lessen the chances of making a costly mistake at work. Improved quality of life. With better sleep comes more wellness. Ramar says treatment may improve your mood, lower your risk of depression, and improve your overall quality of life.