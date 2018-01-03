Skip CPAP? Apnea Patients May Return To Hospital

THURSDAY, March 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If people with sleep apnea who've been hospitalized for any reason don't use their breathing treatments when they return home, they're much more likely to end up back in the hospital.

They were 3.5 times more likely to be readmitted for any reason within 30 days, a new study found. And those who didn't comply with their breathing treatment were more than twice as likely to be readmitted to the hospital due to a heart disease condition within 30 days.

The breathing treatment is called continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). It involves wearing a face mask that's hooked up to a machine that sends a constant stream of air down the throat, to keep people's airways open while they sleep.

"Any patient that comes to the hospital for any reason -- it could be orthopedic surgery or pneumonia or something else -- who also has sleep apnea needs to know if you don't use your CPAP, the chances are much higher you'll be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days," said study author Dr. Behrouz Jafari. He's director of the sleep program at the Veterans Affairs Long Beach Healthcare System in California.

The study involved 345 patients with severe sleep apnea who had been hospitalized at a VA medical center any time from 2007 to 2015. Most were men over age 62.

Jafari said the researchers defined compliance with CPAP therapy as using the device at least 70 percent of nights for at least four hours a night. Anything less than that was considered noncompliant.

Why is it so important to use CPAP consistently?

People with sleep apnea stop breathing briefly multiple times a night when their airways close. During this time, the body and brain are deprived of oxygen. This brief period of no breathing is called an apnea.

Dr. Praveen Rudraraju, director of the Center for Sleep Medicine at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y., said the number of times a person stops breathing per night helps define the severity of sleep apnea.