New Study Reinforces Sleep Apnea-Alzheimer's Link

SUNDAY, March 3, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are left drowsy each day by sleep apnea, and new research suggests it might also raise their odds for Alzheimer's disease.

It isn't clear, however, if sleep apnea causes the buildup of "tau" protein tangles in the brain that are a marker for Alzheimer's, or if the increased tau helps cause the apnea, the researchers said.

"Since tau accumulation is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease, an increase in tau raises concern that sleep apnea could make [people] with sleep apnea more vulnerable to Alzheimer's," said lead researcher Dr. Diego Carvalho, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

The new study -- to be presented at an upcoming meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) -- is consistent with previous work suggesting that sleep apnea increases the risk for dementia, he said.

"However, it is also possible that Alzheimer's disease could predispose people to sleep apnea or that there is a bidirectional relationship between sleep apnea and Alzheimer's disease," Carvalho said.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a chronic condition that can cause breathing to stop frequently during sleep. Tau, a protein that forms tangles in the brain, is found in people with Alzheimer's.

For the study, Carvalho's team looked at 288 people, aged 65 and older, without thinking and memory problems. Each study participant had brain scans to look for tau tangles in the part of the brain involved in memory and perception of time. This area, part of the temporal lobe, is more likely than other brain areas to accumulate tangles.

In addition, the researchers asked participants' bed partners if they ever had seen them experiencing sleep apnea; 43 participants who had such episodes were identified.

Those participants had nearly 5 percent more tau than people without sleep apnea episodes. That finding remained even after Carvalho's team considered other factors linked to tau levels, including age, sex, education, cardiovascular risk factors and other sleep problems.

The study has several limitations, the researchers noted. The number of participants was small. No sleep studies were done to confirm suspected apnea, and it was unclear whether participants were already being treated for it.