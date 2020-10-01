FRIDAY, Jan. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People with sleep apnea are often told to lose weight to ease their symptoms. Now a new study suggests that shedding fat in a particular trouble spot may be key: the tongue.

If you didn't know the tongue harbors body fat, you're probably not alone.

"Most people aren't thinking about tongue fat," said senior researcher Dr. Richard Schwab, chief of sleep medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

When it comes to sleep apnea, however, the anatomy of the tongue may be critical.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a disorder in which the muscles of the throat fail to keep the airways open during sleep. That results in repeated interruptions in breathing -- along with symptoms such as loud snoring and daytime grogginess due to poor sleep.

OSA is common -- affecting an estimated 25 million Americans, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While it can affect people at any weight, obesity raises the risk.

Not everyone who is obese develops OSA, though. And in a 2014 study, Schwab's team found that when you compare obese individuals with and without sleep apnea, those with the disorder typically have larger tongues with more fat tissue.

That brought up the question of whether losing tongue fat improves sleep apnea.

Weight loss is known to help ease the condition, Schwab said -- but the precise pathways are not completely clear.

To see whether trimmer tongues might be one, his team studied 67 OSA patients who were obese and went through a weight-loss program -- with either surgery or lifestyle changes alone.

In all, 47 managed to shed some pounds -- about 14% of their starting weight, on average. The other 20 patients gained weight or remained stable.

Not surprisingly, patients who lost weight showed improvement in their sleep apnea: Before the study, they were having an average of 41 apnea "events" (pauses in breathing) every hour as they slept. After losing weight, that dropped to fewer than 19 per hour.

But MRI images done before and after the weight loss revealed some finer details: There was a direct correlation between loss of tongue fat and patients' symptom improvement.