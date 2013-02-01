Sleep Apnea Doubles Odds for Sudden Death

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- With apologies to William Shakespeare, this is the stuff bad dreams are made of: Sleep apnea may double your risk for sudden death.

The condition — in which a person's airway is repeatedly blocked during sleep, causing pauses in breathing — may also increase the risk for high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, new research shows.

"This [study] adds to the growing body of evidence that highlights the importance of screening, diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea," said Dr. Kannan Ramar, immediate past president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

Ramar, who reviewed the findings, said they underscore the importance of recognizing a widespread and often underdiagnosed condition that has become a growing public health concern.

For the study, a team at Penn State University reviewed 22 studies that included more than 42,000 patients worldwide. Their review revealed that people with obstructive sleep apnea had a greater risk of dying suddenly and the risk rose as patients aged.